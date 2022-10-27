Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition rewards not showing up? Here’s what to do

Some players have reported that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition rewards are not showing up in their games. The Vault Edition of MW2 was an extra $30 addition to the $70 base game, which included the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, four operator skins, and more.

For those who paid the toll to have these extras in the game, it can be frustrating to not have them when booting up the game. Especially when the Vault Edition gives players an early beefed-up edition of the FJX Cinder assault rifle. Have no fear, there are solutions for why these rewards aren’t showing up yet.

Here are potential solutions to receiving the Vault Edition rewards:

How to fix Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition rewards not showing up

New Zealand hack

New Zealand was the first country to receive the full version of MW2 which had players from around the globe setting their Activision account locations on consoles to play the game a few hours earlier. Activision and Infinity Ward already warned players of this hack, saying that trying to cheat the system would result in bugs and would keep players from playing the game until it is released in their actual location.

Still, there are some players who have managed to use the New Zealand hack to play the game early which could be why the rewards aren’t showing up. Since MW2 has not been officially released globally, players who used the hack will have to potentially wait to receive their rewards.

Restarting console

Users on Reddit that reported having an issue with the MW2 Vault Edition reported that restarting their consoles fixed the issue. If a player hasn’t used the New Zealand hack and purchased the Vault Edition of the game, restarting the console may be the right fix. MW2 is a large game at 130 gigabytes alone on both Xbox and PlayStation. To ensure the game is running smoothly and all the rewards are unlocked, be sure to restart the console first.

Lastly, if none of the solutions above have fixed the problem the best solution is to wait a day or two and see if the rewards show up as the game rolls out across all regions. Additionally, players can reach out to Activision support to find out more about their missing rewards.