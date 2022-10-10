You can't lose with a celebrity in your squad.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 fans had a taste of the beta a few weeks ago, and the official release is nearing, so what do the COD developers have in store for fans?

Obviously, it’s a trailer with a bunch of celebrities. The trailer includes celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, and Lil Baby, gearing up and parading around an airfield.

The Call of Duty developers typically releases a live-action trailer like this for each release, with this year being no exception—and it’s certainly an over-the-top ride this time around. This year’s trailer showcases celebrities in Jeeps, standing outside helicopters, and getting ready to drop in on quadbikes.

2022’s minute-and-a-half-long Call of Duty trailer, titled ‘Squad Up’, isn’t as battle-heavy as previous iterations.

The trailer shares all the types of players you’ll see in Call of Duty, in real life. From the streets of England to bars and pubs across the world, players come from far and wide to test out Call of Duty games.

With fans loving the Modern Warfare 2 beta, this year’s version of Call of Duty looks to be taking the mantle for the top COD title.

The newest game in the franchise, Modern Warfare 2 is due to be released on Oct. 28. The title is set to arrive on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.