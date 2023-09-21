Modern Warfare 2 season 6 gets spooky with return of Zombie Royale

It’s almost October, which means that the spookiest time of the year is finally descending upon the Call of Duty world. Halloween is a great time to dress up as your favorite characters, carve a pumpkin, and battle against swarms of the living dead in Modern Warfare 2‘s upcoming limited-time mode, Zombie Royale.

The Haunting event is bringing back one of the most exciting modes in the franchise, with memorable mechanics from previous iterations along with new features that should help you in your quest to survive against both the living and the undead.

In Zombie Royale, players are deployed through the night as they drop onto the eerie, moonlit streets of Vondel or on the spine-tingling sands of Al Mazrah. As players are swiftly taken out in battle, they’ll quickly realize that the Gulag is permanently closed, and as a result, their second chance at life comes in the form of their reanimated corpse.

As a zombie, players gain access to multiple different powers as they rush to rip apart the remaining operators, although they are still working with their other, non-dead teammates toward victory. They can also collect special syringes that can transform them back into a human, but if they die once more, they are fully eliminated.

Additionally, The Haunting also marks the return of the lootable container jump scares, which means that you’ll want to be extra careful while you’re searching for some weaponry, or else you find yourself at the mercy of a quick screamer. There is also a special grenade being added to the game mode called the Bloodseeker Grenade, which latches on to opposing players and highlights them in thermal vision.

