Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Gunfight full map list and rotation

For any Modern Warfare 2 players who prefer the action up close and personal, popular 2v2 game mode Gunfight is making a return for season three with a whole new set of maps that should keep you and your fellow soldiers running and gunning for your life.

For the uninitiated, however, Gunfight has two teams of two collide in a round-based match, with no health regeneration and no respawns. Players aren’t allowed to choose their loadouts, and are instead given the same random loadout during the start of each round. This loadout swaps out for a new one every two rounds, and can range from shotguns, sniper rifles, and everything in between.

Each round will last a quick 40 seconds, and if no one is crowned as the winner by the end of the timer, an overtime flag will appear on the map. If no team is able to capture the flag in 10 seconds, the team with the most health will win the round. Whichever team can capture six rounds first will take home the dub.

Here is the full Gunfight playlist for season three.

All MW2 Gunfight maps for Season Three

Alley

Image via Activision Blizzard

This map is situated in the arid region of Al Mazrah, as teams storm into this close-quarters marketplace to blast their way to victory. There are multiple different levels players can use to their advantage, from rooftops, windows, and ledges that they can clamber onto for a positional advantage. Keep your eyes open and your head on a swivel.

Blacksite

Image via Activision Blizzard

As the new Gulag for Warzone 2, Blacksite was built as a training ground for any players that wish to get their feet wet and warm up for the battle. With a traditional three-lane map layout, long-time CoD players will feel at home with the various sightlines and angles both spawns provide. Be careful of the ledges that both sides have to combat quick rushes.

Exhibit

Screengrab via Activision Blizzard

Based on the old Valderas Museum map, Exhibit might be a small map like the rest of the pool, but it also has some of the longest sight lines in the game mode. With large floor-to-ceiling windows and wide expanses, this should be a great map for any players who are proficient with snipers—if they’re lucky to roll the dice and get a loadout.

Shipment

Image via Activision Blizzard

One of the most iconic maps in modern CoD, Shipment returns as the fourth and final map for Gunfight. Only the snappiest aim and fastest reflexes will survive, as players jump around corners and zoom behind cover to earn themselves a victory.