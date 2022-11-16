Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first seasonal content drop is now live, featuring a ton of new content on top of two new modes in Warzone 2 and DMZ.

The multiplayer side of MW2 is the focal point of the bulk of the changes, featuring a number of tweaks to the game’s existing weapons to help keep them in line with some of the new guns being added with the update. New weapons include an assault rifle, SMG, and sniper rifle.

Season 01 and Warzone 2.0 patch notes are here 🪂 https://t.co/QSSQlVkbcZ — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 16, 2022

For example, there’s been an increase to long-distance flinch on all assault rifles, while some ARs have been changed individually. The M16 has gotten several buffs, which was needed considering many thought of it as one of the worst weapons in the game. Several other weapons have seen changes, too.

One of the major differences felt immediately in the update is just how much smoother the game’s menus are. The changes are so stark that it almost felt like this was the 1.0 release for the game and the title that players experienced since launch was a second beta.

You can find the full list of patch notes down below if you’re ready to strap in for a long, detailed read:

MW2 season 01 patch notes

Weapon balancing

Assault Rifles

Increase to long distance flinch on all Assault Rifles

Kastov 545

ADS speed increase

Improved ironsight ADS sight picture

Kastov-74u

ADS speed decrease

Hip spread increase

M4

Hip spread reduction

M16

Rate of fire increase

Hip spread reduction

Recoil recenter speed increase

Shot grouping improvement

Increase ADS movement speed

Increase strafing movement speed

Semi auto recoil reduction

Semi auto damage reduction

STB 556

Close range damage reduction

Reduced sprint to fire speed

Battle Rifles

FTac Recon

ADS speed improvement

5 round magazine – speed and handling improvement

Increased flinch caused by bullets

Hip spread decrease

SO-14

Increased hip fire when full auto

Handguns

Increase to close range flinch on all Handguns

Light Machine Guns

Increase to long distance flinch on all Light Machine Guns

Marksman Rifles

Lockwood 300

Damage range reduction

SA-B 50

Minor increase to flinch when hit

SP-R 208

Large increase to flinch when hit

Shotguns

Increase to close range flinch on all Shotguns

Bryson 800

Close range damage increase

Hip spread increase

Submachine Guns

Increase to long distance flinch on all Submachine Guns

FFS Hurricane

ADS move speed increase

Increased headshot damage

Increased far damage range

Minibak

Movement speed decrease

Damage range decrease

ADS speed decrease

Hip spread increase

PDSW 528

Movement speed increase

Damage range increase

ADS speed increase

Hip spread decrease

Adding Laser and Flashlight Attachments 1mW Artemis Laser 1mW Quick Fire Laser Accu-Shot 5mW Laser VLK LZR 7mW 7mW Canted Laser Schlager ULO-66 Laser



VEL 46

Damage range increase

Sniper Rifles

Signal .50

Fixed attributes on the Signal .50 barrels: 21.5″ Fluted Fifty 23.5″ SA Fifty-H7



Weapon bug fixes

Fixed an issue with the Schlager TTF3 Riser ammo comb on the STB 556 Assault Rifle

Dropshot exploit fix

Fixed exploit with bipod mount launching, re-enabled bipod use.

Fixed incendiary damage over time to not flinch the player

Vehicle updates

Balancing

Reduced the critical damage multiplier on the Heavy Tank (from 1.6 to 1.25)

Reduced the damage of the PILA against tanks from 30 to 25%

Reduced vehicle explosive damage against other vehicles (percentage varies by vehicle)

Bug Fixes

Tuned exiting the RHIB to help mitigate an issue with players getting stuck

Exiting the RHIB now places you within the boat. You’ll no longer be left in the water behind the boat when moving.

Fixes to vehicle-on-vehicle bug that caused vehicles flying as a result of certain collisions and vehicles pushing others back.

Fixed a bug where the vehicle camera was re-initializing after repairing a wheel.

Fixed vehicles becoming permanently submerged when another vehicle lands on top of them.

Multiplayer

Maps

Shoot House (six-vs-six) is now live with season 01. Set in Las Almas, this map will engage new and veteran players alike. Get all the intel on this location here.

Battle Maps Fixed floating grass in Sarrif Bay Fixed stretched texture in Santa Seña Miscellaneous bug and exploit fixes across all Battle Maps



Core Maps Fixed bullet penetration issues across some maps Player and equipment collision fixes Al Bagra Fortress barracks lighting fixed Fixed some deployable cover locations General exploit fixes



Modes

Multiplayer Tier 1 is live with season 01



Special Ops “Defender: Mt. Zaya – Modified” mission is now available “High Ground” mission now available Fixed bug where players were unable to revive a teammate if they went down near an ammo box Now rewards Stars when collecting intel Stars awarded upon collecting 5 intel; 2 for every intel



Single Player Addressed issue where player could get stuck in the elevator during the “Countdown” mission Fixed issue where sequence would not kick off during second half of “Kill or Capture” mission



Equipment

The Drill Charge sticking to the Riot Shield will always kill the player using the Riot Shield (even if they have the Bomb Squad perk).

Killstreaks

Cluster Mines now stick to all vehicles.

Ally deaths no longer give the player assist points while their Counter UAV is active.

UI/UX

Combat Record has been added for Core Multiplayer

Calling card menu has been revamped to show challenges

Customize tab added (with the addition of custom loading screens)

Other new content types: Operator finishing moves Gunscreens War Tracks

Updates to Weapons tab including: Weapon brands visible Streamlined Blueprint navigation



CDL Moshpit