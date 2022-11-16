Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first seasonal content drop is now live, featuring a ton of new content on top of two new modes in Warzone 2 and DMZ.
The multiplayer side of MW2 is the focal point of the bulk of the changes, featuring a number of tweaks to the game’s existing weapons to help keep them in line with some of the new guns being added with the update. New weapons include an assault rifle, SMG, and sniper rifle.
For example, there’s been an increase to long-distance flinch on all assault rifles, while some ARs have been changed individually. The M16 has gotten several buffs, which was needed considering many thought of it as one of the worst weapons in the game. Several other weapons have seen changes, too.
One of the major differences felt immediately in the update is just how much smoother the game’s menus are. The changes are so stark that it almost felt like this was the 1.0 release for the game and the title that players experienced since launch was a second beta.
You can find the full list of patch notes down below if you’re ready to strap in for a long, detailed read:
MW2 season 01 patch notes
Weapon balancing
Assault Rifles
- Increase to long distance flinch on all Assault Rifles
Kastov 545
- ADS speed increase
- Improved ironsight ADS sight picture
Kastov-74u
- ADS speed decrease
- Hip spread increase
M4
- Hip spread reduction
M16
- Rate of fire increase
- Hip spread reduction
- Recoil recenter speed increase
- Shot grouping improvement
- Increase ADS movement speed
- Increase strafing movement speed
- Semi auto recoil reduction
- Semi auto damage reduction
STB 556
- Close range damage reduction
- Reduced sprint to fire speed
Battle Rifles
FTac Recon
- ADS speed improvement
- 5 round magazine – speed and handling improvement
- Increased flinch caused by bullets
- Hip spread decrease
SO-14
- Increased hip fire when full auto
Handguns
- Increase to close range flinch on all Handguns
Light Machine Guns
- Increase to long distance flinch on all Light Machine Guns
Marksman Rifles
Lockwood 300
- Damage range reduction
SA-B 50
- Minor increase to flinch when hit
SP-R 208
- Large increase to flinch when hit
Shotguns
- Increase to close range flinch on all Shotguns
Bryson 800
- Close range damage increase
- Hip spread increase
Submachine Guns
- Increase to long distance flinch on all Submachine Guns
FFS Hurricane
- ADS move speed increase
- Increased headshot damage
- Increased far damage range
Minibak
- Movement speed decrease
- Damage range decrease
- ADS speed decrease
- Hip spread increase
PDSW 528
- Movement speed increase
- Damage range increase
- ADS speed increase
- Hip spread decrease
- Adding Laser and Flashlight Attachments
- 1mW Artemis Laser
- 1mW Quick Fire Laser
- Accu-Shot 5mW Laser
- VLK LZR 7mW
- 7mW Canted Laser
- Schlager ULO-66 Laser
VEL 46
- Damage range increase
Sniper Rifles
Signal .50
- Fixed attributes on the Signal .50 barrels:
- 21.5″ Fluted Fifty
- 23.5″ SA Fifty-H7
Weapon bug fixes
- Fixed an issue with the Schlager TTF3 Riser ammo comb on the STB 556 Assault Rifle
- Dropshot exploit fix
- Fixed exploit with bipod mount launching, re-enabled bipod use.
- Fixed incendiary damage over time to not flinch the player
Vehicle updates
Balancing
- Reduced the critical damage multiplier on the Heavy Tank (from 1.6 to 1.25)
- Reduced the damage of the PILA against tanks from 30 to 25%
- Reduced vehicle explosive damage against other vehicles (percentage varies by vehicle)
Bug Fixes
- Tuned exiting the RHIB to help mitigate an issue with players getting stuck
- Exiting the RHIB now places you within the boat. You’ll no longer be left in the water behind the boat when moving.
- Fixes to vehicle-on-vehicle bug that caused vehicles flying as a result of certain collisions and vehicles pushing others back.
- Fixed a bug where the vehicle camera was re-initializing after repairing a wheel.
- Fixed vehicles becoming permanently submerged when another vehicle lands on top of them.
Multiplayer
Maps
- Shoot House (six-vs-six) is now live with season 01. Set in Las Almas, this map will engage new and veteran players alike. Get all the intel on this location here.
- Battle Maps
- Fixed floating grass in Sarrif Bay
- Fixed stretched texture in Santa Seña
- Miscellaneous bug and exploit fixes across all Battle Maps
- Core Maps
- Fixed bullet penetration issues across some maps
- Player and equipment collision fixes
- Al Bagra Fortress barracks lighting fixed
- Fixed some deployable cover locations
- General exploit fixes
Modes
- Multiplayer
- Tier 1 is live with season 01
- Special Ops
- “Defender: Mt. Zaya – Modified” mission is now available
- “High Ground” mission now available
- Fixed bug where players were unable to revive a teammate if they went down near an ammo box
- Now rewards Stars when collecting intel
- Stars awarded upon collecting 5 intel; 2 for every intel
- Single Player
- Addressed issue where player could get stuck in the elevator during the “Countdown” mission
- Fixed issue where sequence would not kick off during second half of “Kill or Capture” mission
Equipment
- The Drill Charge sticking to the Riot Shield will always kill the player using the Riot Shield (even if they have the Bomb Squad perk).
Killstreaks
- Cluster Mines now stick to all vehicles.
- Ally deaths no longer give the player assist points while their Counter UAV is active.
UI/UX
- Combat Record has been added for Core Multiplayer
- Calling card menu has been revamped to show challenges
- Customize tab added (with the addition of custom loading screens)
- Other new content types:
- Operator finishing moves
- Gunscreens
- War Tracks
- Updates to Weapons tab including:
- Weapon brands visible
- Streamlined Blueprint navigation
CDL Moshpit
- Due to recently discovered issues, CDL Moshpit will not go live on the morning of Nov. 16 as expected. Stay tuned to Treyarch on Twitter for updates on launch timing while fixes are implemented.
- When enabled, play competitive, four-vs-four matches using the same modes, maps, and settings used in the Call of Duty League 2023 ruleset.
- Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted based on official CDL Competitive rules.
- Game Modes and Maps:
- CDL Search and Destroy
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- El Asilo
- Embassy
- Mercado Las Almas
- CDL Hardpoint
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- Embassy
- Mercado Las Almas
- Zarqwa Hydroelectric
- CDL Control
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- El Asilo
- CDL Search and Destroy