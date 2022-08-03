Modern Warfare 2 screenshots emerge online courtesy of LA Rams players

A series of screenshots of the highly-anticipated Call of Duty (CoD) game Modern Warfare 2 have been leaked online thanks to some NFL players.

CharlieIntel reports that an image showing what could be the lobby screen of Modern Warfare 2 was posted by Rams’ Cameron Dicker. It also presented the multiplayer feature of the game, which was being played at some sort of collaboration event between the team and CoD. Dicker went on to delete the image, replacing it with a less revealing one.

Image via Cameron Dicker

Another Rams player, Quentin Lake, posted a video showing several seconds of Modern Warfare 2’s gameplay on his Instagram story. But just like Dicker, Lake’s leaked video of the game was deleted. Though, it seems to confirm that the long-rumored DMZ mode will finally make its debut in the game, which is somehow similar to Escape From Tarkov.

This follows Activision Blizzard’s Q2 2022 earnings report which revealed that Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled for release on Oct. 28, 2022. Warzone 2.0, on the other hand, will be released later this year.

“The fourth quarter will usher in a new era for the Call of Duty franchise. Anticipation is high for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, planned for release on console and PC on October 28,” Activision Blizzard said in a statement. “The sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, the most successful Call of Duty title to date, will lead the most ambitious rollout yet across the franchise. An all-new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 experience, tightly integrated with the premium game, will launch as an extension of the Modern Warfare universe later this year.”