Modern Warfare 2 had the self-proclaimed ‘biggest Call of Duty beta of all time’

The MW2 beta has finally ended after two weekends of action-filled fun. Fans got their first hands-on experience with the upcoming title and were able to try new weapons, experience new maps, and get a small taste of what’s to come. The beta broke several records, too, according to the devs.

Thank you #CallOfDuty players! Together you’ve made the #ModernWarfare2 Beta the biggest Call of Duty Beta ever 💚



And we’re only getting started, prepare for Campaign Early Access, and the global launch on Oct. 28th ➡️ https://t.co/xvLUdvHXcf pic.twitter.com/b6u8UxLDxR — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 27, 2022

The latest beta saw the most players, most hours played, and the most matches played of any CoD beta across all consoles and platforms, according to a blog post on the official Call of Duty website. The developers didn’t reveal specific numbers or metrics, but it’s clear that the upcoming game has many players excited.

Players who participated in the beta weekends will receive a few in-game rewards when MW2 releases next month. Weekend one players who reached level 15 will receive the “Smashed It” animated emblem, “Buckle Up” charm, “Passed the Test” animated player card, “Operation First Blood” sticker, and the “Side Impact” weapon blueprint.

Weekend two players who reached level 30 will also receive the “Collision” operator skin, “No Competition” vinyl, “Safety First” sticker, “Floor It” vehicle skin, and the “Frontal Impact” weapon blueprint.

Players who pre-order MW2 will receive up to one week of early access to the MW2 campaign on Oct. 20. Those who pre-order the Vault Edition will receive the early access plus the Red Team 141 Operator Pack, FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, season one battle pass, and 50 tier skips.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on Oct. 28.