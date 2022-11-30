Modern Warfare 2 FC event: Should you support Brazil or Cameroon?

Call of Duty is bringing the world cup to Modern Warfare 2, with prizes to be won if you select the winners of a set amount of matches. The World Cup has arrived, with each and every country kicking off to take home the trophy and all the glory that follows.

Thanks to this event, players can earn a wide variety of prizes off the back of international football matches, including blueprints to use in both Warzone 2 and MW2.

Don’t stress if you lose either; you’re going to earn something no matter who you choose to win the match.

Scroll down on your main menu before hopping into a game of MW2, and you’ll see the “Support a team” menu. Click on that option to get started.

The Support A Team event starts now! Visit COD HQ to vote for your winning teams in 6 total match-ups ⚽



Predict the correct squads to win or draw irl to collect prizes at the end of the event on 12/2… including bonus blueprints 👀 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 23, 2022

MW2 FC Event: Brazil or Cameroon?

There have been a few different matches players could take a stab at guessing. Previously, USA vs. England, Germany vs. Spain, and Argentina vs. Mexico were some of the matches CoD fans could try and guess correctly to add to their tally.

Users will have to guess the correct outcome for six matches during the event. You’ll be able to earn premium rewards if you win, and if a match ends in a draw, players who voted for either team will earn premium rewards.

Once the event is over, you’ll get your rewards, so don’t give up when you don’t receive rewards instantly.

You’ll get a blueprint for two correct wins, and another for getting four correct Modern Warfare 2 predictions. All these rewards will hit your account after the event.

Screengrab via Activision

While Cameroon might have a solid team this year, their results haven’t been anywhere near as strong as Brazil. The Brazilian roster looks to be taking names as it progresses through the groups. You’re more than likely going to win if you place your chips on Brazil.

Unfortunately, Cameroon won’t be able to stand up to Brazil’s incredible lineup.

Brazil is a favorite to progress deep in the tournament, with the possibility of them winning the World Cup in Qatar more likely than even the most football-mad countries.