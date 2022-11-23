Modern Warfare 2 FC event: Should you support USA or England?

Call of Duty is teaming up with the World Cup for some awesome in-game content, and it’s not just limited to some baller operator skins of soccer’s greatest stars.

By simply picking some match winners during the tournament, players can earn some weapon blueprints and more to use in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2. And the best part is that everyone will earn something, regardless of who wins, and it’s an effortless and free event to take part in.

The Support A Team event starts now! Visit COD HQ to vote for your winning teams in 6 total match-ups ⚽



Predict the correct squads to win or draw irl to collect prizes at the end of the event on 12/2… including bonus blueprints 👀 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 23, 2022

Here are the details on the MW2 FC event and what you should do when it comes time to choose a team to support.

MW2 FC event: USA or England?

To participate in the MW2 FC event, open up MW2 or Warzone 2 and enter the CoD HQ menu. Scroll all the way down past all of the game options to find the Support a Team section. Select it and view the next page.

Screengrab via Activision

Over the next few days, you can choose winners of some upcoming World Cup matches. The first match voting is for the USA vs. England matchup coming up this Friday, Nov. 25. The voting is live for two days and then players can vote for other upcoming matches.

If you correctly predict two matches, you earn one weapon blueprint as seen below. Correctly predicting four matches will earn an additional blueprint. Losers will receive a consolation prize, and if there is a tie in the match, both teams receive premium rewards.

Screengrab via Activision

American nationalism aside, England is the heavy favorite to win the World Cup match between the two countries. The betting lines for the match illustrate this: England (-185), tie (+300), USA (+500).

If you’re playing the odds, you should vote for England to win this upcoming match. If correct, you will be halfway toward the first blueprint. After a day off during Thanksgiving, the voting will continue again on Friday, Nov. 25 with more matches.

The England vs. USA match kicks off on Friday, Nov. 25 at 1pm CT.