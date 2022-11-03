Modern Warfare 2 composer no longer working on game soundtrack, says it does not reflect her ‘artistic’ intent

The composer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, Sarah Schachner, announced she has departed from the project after months of “increasingly challenging” relations with the game’s audio director. Schachner also provided no further details about the potential release of MW2’s soundtrack.

Shortly after the new CoD title dropped, fans expected the full release of the title’s soundtrack. Unfortunately for them, Schachner had no further information regarding the soundtrack’s release.

“Over the past couple of months the working dynamic with the audio director has become increasingly challenging and I don’t see any path forward,” Schachner said. “As of now, I am unsure of the status and release plan for the soundtrack as it’s been taken out of my hands.”

Many of you have been asking about the MWII soundtrack release.

Here is my statement regarding that: pic.twitter.com/UEqgpCTjUg — Sarah Schachner (@SarahSchachner) November 3, 2022

Schachner also distanced herself from the project, saying that “what will be released on the soundtrack is not [her] artistic intent in regards to mixing and mastering.”

Despite the apparent challenges Schachner faced while composing MW2 and Warzone 2.0’s soundtracks, the composer still wrote her appreciation for the audio team as a whole. It is still unclear whenever fans can expect a full soundtrack release, and it’s equally unsure if Schachner will participate in any future Call of Duty projects.

Modern Warfare II is the latest installment in Activision’s long-running FPS franchise. Schachner had worked on previous CoD titles, including Modern Warfare, Infinite Warfare, and other titles outside of Activision’s realm as well.