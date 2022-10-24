Modern Warfare 2 campaign ‘Alone’ mission: How to find a sharp weapon

Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is full of Easter eggs, returning characters, and fun surprises.

One of the bigger surprises involves a main character’s betrayal of the rest of the team, setting up the final big stakes toward the end of the campaign. If you’re here, you know what we’re talking about, and you’re looking for help to even the odds against them.

Screengrab via Activision

The 13th mission of the MW2 campaign, “Alone,” is one of the best in the entire game. It features everything from intense stealth, to weapon and item crafting, to big, loud shootouts. It’s got it all, but you need to arm yourself before you can reach your goal.

Here’s how to find the sharp weapon you need to progress in the “Alone” mission.

How to find a sharp weapon in MW2 campaign ‘Alone’

Screengrab via Activision

Soap is all alone in enemy territory. The Shadow Company is on a rampage, killing civilians and all those who stand between them, and Soap has to find his way through it all with Ghost as radio support.

The mission is straightforward enough if you follow the environmental clues around you, such as well-lit doors and rooms pointing you in the right direction. Just keep pressing forward and staying out of the sight of the enemy.

After you navigate through the house once you take control of Soap, climb up a set of stairs and then you will drop into a town square with a fountain in the middle. Wait for the enemies to clear out and then approach the fountain.

On the edge of the fountain, there’s a glass bottle that you will pick up to use as a distraction, Metal Gear Solid-style. Throw it against a wall to break it and make the enemy hunt down the sound to get him out of your way so you can proceed.

Grab the bottle on this fountain once the area is clear of enemies. Use it to distract the Shadow in the ally to sneak past them. | Screengrab via Activision After using another bottle to distract the guard standing in front of the entryway to the lit-up room at the end of the alley, walk inside to find this dead Shadow against the wall. | Screengrab via Activision Walk up to the Shadow and grab the knife out of his neck. There’s your sharp weapon. | Screengrab via Activision

Push down the alley past the soldier once he’s out of your way and pick up another bottle. There’s a soldier blocking the end of the alleyway where your objective is, so throw a bottle off to the right to make him move out of your way.

Walk inside the doorway that’s well-lit, hinting at where you need to go next. There will be a dead Shadow Company soldier sitting against the wall with a knife in his neck. There’s the sharp weapon you need to get through the rest of the mission. You’re now able to stealth kill enemies as you make your way toward Ghost.