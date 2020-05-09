Minnesota RØKKR sweep Mutineers in online 2020 Call of Duty League Florida Home Series

The Florida Mutineers couldn’t defend their own turf in the team’s first match of the Call of Duty League Florida Home Series.

In the final match of the opening day, the Minnesota RØKKR swept the home team in somewhat convincing fashion. The two teams previously met in the grand finals of the Dallas Home Series, where Florida won in four games.

A calculated triple kill from @Silly702 helps Minnesota @ROKKR claim the first map 250-210 over Florida @Mutineers.



Will Florida even the series with map 2? https://t.co/QMlMOHjVCf#RØKKR | #CDL2020 pic.twitter.com/38dLf82cdF — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) May 9, 2020

This time, however, the RØKKR never gave the Mutineers a chance. Minnesota took the early lead with a 40-point victory on Rammaza Hardpoint and extended the lead with a decisive St. Petrograd Search and Destroy win.

While Florida were close to kickstarting a reverse sweep on Hackney Yard Domination, Minnesota held on to their slim lead to complete the 3-0 sweep. This victory pushes the RØKKR into the Group A qualifier match, where they will face the Toronto Ultra, who beat the New York Subliners earlier in the day.

In Group B, the London Royal Ravens and Atlanta FaZe will face each other after the teams beat OpTic Gaming Los Angeles and Paris Legion, respectively.

The second day of the Florida Home Series will begin at 12pm CT tomorrow.