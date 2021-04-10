Minnesota RØKKR eliminate OpTic Chicago from 2021 Call of Duty League Stage 2 Major

Accuracy had the ice in his veins in game five, round 11.

OpTic Chicago have been knocked out of the second Major of the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

The Minnesota RØKKR beat OpTic 3-2 today in a thrilling series, bouncing Chicago from the Stage Two Major with a top-six placing. Accuracy didn't produce the strongest statistics in the first four maps of this series, but he showed up when it mattered most for Minnesota in game five.

Related: Results for 2021 Call of Duty League Stage 2 Major

The RØKKR were sent to the losers bracket yesterday after dropping a hard-fought series to the Dallas Empire. OpTic, on the other hand, were coming off a 3-1 win over the Seattle Surge yesterday after being upset by the Toronto Ultra earlier in the week.

Today's showdown kicked off with Minnesota taking map one, Garrison Hardpoint, 250-192 behind a 27-kill performance out of the team's most recent addition, Standy. But OpTic immediately responded by winning Express Search and Destroy 6-2.

Map three, Garrison Control, began with both teams winning their first defensive rounds. Minnesota flipped the script, however, with a successful offensive push in round three and then closed things out on defense to take the 3-1 map victory.

Teamwork makes the dream work in this 6-2 S&D for @OpTicCHI!



TIED 1-1 series with @ROKKR heads to Control. https://t.co/MUxh8ELD9A pic.twitter.com/6ZLk1Imuhp — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) April 10, 2021

With their tournament life on the line, OpTic dominated map four, Moscow Hardpoint, 250-138. FormaL went 28/12 while Envoy also contributed 24 kills to help Chicago force a decisive fifth map.

Game five, Moscow Search and Destroy, went down to the wire. OpTic built a 5-3 lead, but Minnesota fought back to push it to a round 11 scenario. And that's when Accuracy took over for the RØKKR.

Dashy and Scump actually secured the first two kills for OpTic in round 11. After Accuracy picked off Envoy, Scump took down Attach to leave Minnesota's main AR player in a one-vs-three situation. But all three remaining Chicago players lined up for Accuracy, giving him the ace and one-vs-three clutch to help Minnesota get the 6-5 map win and 3-2 series victory over OpTic. Accuracy led the lobby in game five with 13 kills.

THE TRIPLE KILL FOR THE WIN FROM @AccuracyLA!@ROKKR CLUTCH the 3-2 series win against @OpTicCHI to head to CDL Sunday! #PlayAsOne pic.twitter.com/dDuWM5aKzZ — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) April 10, 2021

With this victory, the RØKKR will now face Toronto in the losers bracket semifinals tomorrow. OpTic, on the other hand, will have to go back to the drawing board before Stage Three of the 2021 Call of Duty League season kicks off later this month.

There's still one match being played today in the Stage Two Major. The Atlanta FaZe and Dallas Empire are battling it out in the winners bracket finals right now on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel.