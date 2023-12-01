Microsoft delivers on promise to bring CoD titles to cloud gaming via NVIDIA GeForce Now

Three modern Call of Duty titles, including 2023’s Modern Warfare 3, are now available to play on the cloud via NVIDIA’s Geforce NOW’s streaming service, with Microsoft fulfilling one of its major promises as part of the Activision-Blizzard deal on Nov. 30.

Besides MW3, Geforce NOW users can now enjoy 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone, eliminating the need to commit to hefty download sizes and high-end specs. Plus, with Geforce NOW’s support for mobile phones, you can play some of the finest FPS titles created for PC and consoles on the go—all you need is a Backbone One controller.

Stream MW3 just like you’d on a high-end PC, but without the hassles. Image via Activision

Legacy CoD titles will also be added to the library in the future, so if you’re wondering, a subscription definitely seems worth it. There’s a free tier that offers you an experience you’d expect on a basic machine, but it restricts you to one-hour sessions, which can be a bit annoying.

While a Priority Geforce NOW membership with RTX support appears to be the next best choice, you can also invest in its Ultimate tier that comes with access to servers running on the Geforce RTX 4080 card for up to eight hours, DLSS 3 support, best-in-class ray tracing, Reflex, and more, getting you the best cloud experience you can hope for.

A Priority membership comes at a monthly rate of $9.99 or $49.99 for 6 months, while the Ultimate membership can be accessed at $19.99 per month or $99.99 for 6 months. And this isn’t just for the three CoD titles.

Geforce NOW’s cloud library currently supports over 1,500 games, and with new titles being added every week, it’s only going to expand further. As per NVIDIA’s announcement, besides the dedicated CoD HQ, 12 additional games, including some new Steam releases, have been added to the cloud platform’s vast library. In December, over 50 games, including The Day Before and Human Fall Flat, are slated to be made available.

It’s worth noting that Microsoft had announced plans to sell the cloud streaming rights for Activision-Blizzard titles, including CoD and Overwatch, to Ubisoft back in August 2023, and it indicates that the availability of CoD on Geforce NOW might be temporary.