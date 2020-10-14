Merk pulls off an insane squad wipe in Call of Duty: Warzone with a throwing knife

One of the cooler things that’s come out of the release of Call of Duty: Warzone is the daily display of skill put on by former professional players who have turned to content creation after their competitive careers.

Today, the CoD community was blessed by an unbelievable gameplay clip from Merk. While many might know him as a commentator for the Call of Duty League, longtime CoD fans and viewers of his stream will know him as a beast in the game—and this clip will prove it.

I will never do something like this again 🗡️🗡️🗡️🗡️ pic.twitter.com/ShSqNQuWps — MerK (@JoeDeLuca) October 14, 2020

The former OpTic Gaming and Team Envy legend absolutely popped off during a game of Warzone this afternoon while playing with TeePee, Unrational, and his CDL casting partner Maven.

After dropping at Super Store like he and his friends are known to do, Merk singlehandedly took down an entire squad—with a throwing knife. His teammates were left stunned.

Merk posted the clip to Twitter and it received over 100,000 views in less than an hour—and rightfully so. It was an intense 20 seconds and an impressive show of poise in a hectic moment.

You can catch Merk’s gameplay on his Twitch stream, at least until the CDL kicks off again and he gets behind the microphone once more.