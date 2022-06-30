Max XP is now live in Call of Duty: Vanguard for July 4 weekend

Call of Duty: Vanguard players have a fresh batch of featured playlists to try out alongside Max XP from today until Tuesday, July 5, Sledgehammer Games announced today.

Vanguard has multiple features for players to grind, ranging from traditional multiplayer ranks to Clan XP. Ranking up every aspect can be a significant challenge, especially if you can’t log in every day. Luckily, a Max XP event is live, giving players an easy way to earn tons of XP without a huge commitment.

New Featured Playlists are now available in #Vanguard:

▪️ Grindcore – Go Long

▪️ Gun Game

▪️ All Out Blitz (+ Hardcore)

▪️ Ship Haus 24/7 (+ Hardcore)

▪️ Arms Race

▪️ Champion Hill – Duos



Long weekend ahead? MAX XP is active now through Tuesday 🎆 — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) June 30, 2022

Vanguard players can now enjoy a Max XP boost, providing double XP for multiplayer progression, the season four battle pass, operator levels, weapon levels, and Clan XP. The Max XP boost will be active until Tuesday, July 5, giving players plenty of time to make serious progress across the board.

The latest update includes six new featured playlists, adding more variety to the Vanguard multiplayer experience. Fans trying to unlock gold camos can use the Grindcore – Go Long playlist to finish their longshots, while casual players can jump into Gun Game for a quick and fun game. Hardcore players can enjoy the All Out Blitz and Ship Haus 24/7 playlists, while duos can test their mettle in the Champion Hill Duos mode. The final featured playlist now available in Vanguard is Arms Race, allowing teams to advance and destroy the enemy base.

The latest update is live in Call of Duty: Vanguard and players can enjoy the Max XP boost through the holiday weekend.