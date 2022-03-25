Max double XP weekend is now live in both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

The clock is ticking on season two.

Call of Duty is celebrating this week’s Season Two Reloaded update with a max double XP weekend in both Warzone and Vanguard.

The double XP event is now live, featuring double XP, double weapon XP, double clan XP, double operator XP, and double battle pass XP. Basically, no matter what or where you play this weekend, the XP will be flowing quickly.

Screengrab via Activision

The XP will be easy to grab in Rebirth Reinforced, the updated version of the Rebirth Island map in Warzone. The smaller alternative to Caldera features the Resurgence game mode, which allows players to respawn so long as their teammates remain alive.

Players can also use the double XP to unlock and level up the new Armaguerra 43 SMG. Once unlocked, the WWII gun can be turned into a bullet hose to deal heavy damage in close quarters thanks to its high fire rate.

💥💥 You’re not seeing double. It’s just Max 2XP Weekend. Drop in now! pic.twitter.com/vpJnQkWeA6 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 25, 2022

The Season Two Reloaded update also included a new mode, map, vehicles, and ranked play improvements in Vanguard, with new modes, gameplay features like the deployable buy stations, and more in Warzone.

The season two battle pass has just under 33 days remaining on the in-game counter, which means that season three could be dropping in both games around April 27.