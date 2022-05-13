OpTic Texas sweep Los Angeles Guerrillas in clash of Call of Duty League Major champions

OpTic Texas walked away with a win over the Los Angeles Guerrillas despite the absence of iLLeY, who is sitting out to recover from a thumb injury that cut his run at the Call of Duty League’s Pro-Am Classic short.

At the Pro-Am, OpTic inserted longtime substitute General in place of iLLeY, but the Major One champions opted to bench General again in favor of Challengers star Byron “Prolute” Vera. And in his CDL debut, Prolute and OpTic were able to manage a victory against the Guerrillas, who won the most recent in Major in early April.

Despite it being a close scoreline at 250-215, OpTic took the opening map of the series, Bocage Hardpoint. Both Scump and Dashy had a 1.27 K/D at the end of the map, with Scump dropping nearly 40 kills to grab the lead in the series.

Search and Destroy is usually the toughest mode to win in with a new member on the roster, but OpTic made it look easy against LAG, who excelled in Search during their improbable run at Major Two. A 6-3 win on Berlin Search and Destroy put OpTic in the driver’s seat for the series with a 2-0 lead and got them one step closer to a clean sweep. Dashy led the way for Texas once again as he walked away from the Search and Destroy with a 1.6 K/D.

The Scump and Dashy highlight reel continued on the Berlin Control with OpTic opening the map with the first-round win while the Guerrillas took the second before falling yet again to OpTic who was on defense. In the end, OpTic was able to take the fourth round on attack to close out the Control 3-1 and sweep the Guerrillas 3-0.

OpTic finishes their week tomorrow with a matchup against the Florida Mutineers, and the Guerillas will attempt to rebound with a victory against the Minnesota RØKKR in the final match of tomorrow’s slate of collisions.