The Dark Prince rises: Los Angeles Thieves win first match of Call of Duty’s League second half

Since the role swap, the Thieves have been looking like their old selves.

The Los Angeles Thieves secured a much-needed victory in the Call of Duty League by defeating the London Royal Ravens during the opening match of the CDL’s Major Three qualifiers.

The Thieves recently made a role swap between Drazah and Kenny before the Pro-Am Classic, an event in which they took second place behind the New York Subliners. In the handful of matches since the swap, LAT have seemingly improved dramatically. Today’s sweep also may be a sign the Royal Ravens will need an adjustment period after recently benching Gismo in favor of Harry.

The Thieves opened up the series with a 250-214 win on Gavutu Hardpoint. Octane proved to be the difference-maker for LAT, finishing with a 1.22 K/D performance and 28 kills. The Berlin Search and Destroy saw the Thieves not only walk away with a map win for a 2-0 lead in the series but also break their five-game losing streak on Berlin. Envoy came through for his team by going 14-3 throughout the map.

Berlin would be the third and final map of the series for Control, the same map and mode that the Thieves had faced London on just one week earlier. While the Ravens were able to take one round of Control, LAT completed the clean sweep with a 3-1 win in Control.

Los Angeles will finish the first week on Sunday, May 15 against the Minnesota RØKKR, while London face the last-place Paris Legion tomorrow.