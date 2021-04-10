Los Angeles Thieves stay hot, eliminate New York Subliners from Call of Duty League Stage 2 Major

Despite debuting a new roster, the Los Angeles Thieves are making a run in the losers bracket of the Call of Duty League Stage Two Major.

The Thieves advanced to the losers bracket quarterfinals today with a dominant sweep of the New York Subliners, who finished third at the first Major of the season. The win is the LAT's third win of the event after defeating the Paris Legion and London Royal Ravens the previous two days.

🤯 MINDBLOWN!@LAThieves with momentum (and the force) on their side, 3-0 SWEEP @Subliners to secure top-6 in the second #CDL2021 Major. pic.twitter.com/7KVHSlHniz — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) April 10, 2021

In today's series, every LAT player chipped in. All four players finished with at least a 1.13 series Kill/Death ratio, while no Subliner finished with a positive K/D.

The first map, Checkmate Hardpoint, proved to be the most closely-contested game in the match. Kenny, who is playing his first event as the team's main AR player after SlasheR was benched, finished with a game-high 31 kills as the Thieves won 250-200.

That's 1.



Monstrous team effort to take the Map 1 HP. #LAThieves pic.twitter.com/PXG1DNKgz4 — LA Thieves (@LAThieves) April 10, 2021

Venom took over on Checkmate Search and Destroy, finishing with nine kills. Asim, who had a rough series as a whole, had only two kills and 709 damage—both the lowest figures of any of the eight players in a 6-1 LAT win.

Although New York had pulled off some reverse sweeps this season, the Thieves shut the proverbial door on a comeback on Checkmate Control. Venom and TJHaLy combined for 53 kills in a 3-1 victory.

With the loss, the Subliners have been eliminated from the $500,000 event. The team failed to win any of the six maps they played at the Major after also being swept by the Dallas Empire in winners bracket round one. NYSL receive $10,000 and 20 CDL Points for their top-eight placing.

The Thieves, who can secure a top-four finish with another win, play the Toronto Ultra in the losers quarterfinals tomorrow at 3:30pm CT. The Ultra defeated OpTic Chicago in their first match before losing to the Atlanta FaZe today.