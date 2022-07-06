Looks like we won’t be getting a Modern Warfare 2 beta until at least September

Call of Duty fans may have to wait a little longer before they get a chance to try out Modern Warfare 2, with new reports claiming the beta won’t drop as early as expected.

According to a report by What If Gaming, beta sessions for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II won’t be taking place until at least mid-September.

Fortunately, this means fans will get a chance to try out the game before launch, but it will only take place the month prior. Modern Warfare II is due out in October and those who pre-order the game will be eligible to participate in the early access phase.

While this pre-order bonus was officially announced, no date for the latest CoD beta to take place has been shared yet.

The report by What If Gaming claims early access will take place on Sept. 15 and run for 24 hours, only allowing those who pre-order to get in on the action. On Sept. 17, an open beta will reportedly begin where any players can try out the game until Sept. 19.

A week later a cross-play beta will take place. This will start off for early access eligible players on Sept. 22 and become an open beta on the 24th.

Furthermore, the report says fans can expect to see more Modern Warfare II gameplay of the game during August with the multiplayer reveal, events, and information. Of course, this report has not been officially confirmed so these dates could differ from what we finally get.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set to arrive on Oct. 28.