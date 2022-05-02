London Royal Ravens adds Harry to 2022 Call of Duty League starting roster, Gismo benched

The London Royal Ravens has confirmed its starting lineup for the upcoming Call of Duty League Pro-Am Classic. Harry will compete alongside Zer0, Nastie, and Afro, while Gismo has been moved to a substitute role, the organization announced.

“As much as I love competing, my mental health has got to come first, so I’ll be returning home to deal with personal issues,” Gismo said. “I appreciate all the love and support. Remember, health before wealth.” It’s unclear as of yet whether Gismo will be continuing to compete in Challengers once he’s back in the U.K.

We've officially placed @HWPayne7 in as a starter for the team, replacing @JGismo_. Gismo will remain as a sub for our squad going forward. #6thRaven — London Royal Ravens (@RoyalRavens) May 2, 2022

Harry has been playing for Toronto Ultra Academy EU since March. The roster, featuring Harry, Vortex, Beans, and Furiious, came in third at the Minnesota RØKKR Challengers Open 2022. Their sister team, Toronto Ultra Academy NA, pushed their European alliance down into the losers bracket with a 3-1 victory in the winners bracket semifinals.

As much as I LOVE competing my mental health has gotta come first, so I’ll be returning home to deal with personal issues, so when I do compete in the league again I’ll be back to JGlizzy form 😈 I appreciate all the love and support ❤️ remember “Health before wealth” #LRR https://t.co/SEWVo0RV17 — JGiz (@JGismo_) May 2, 2022

The Royal Ravens got off to an impressive start to the 2022 Call of Duty League season, despite their eighth-place finish at Major Two, where they were defeated by the eventual champions, the Los Angeles Guerrillas. The European-based roster will be looking to capture their first championship at Major Three, which is set to be hosted by Toronto from June 2 to 5.

The Pro-Am Classic will feature all 12 CDL franchises alongside four Challengers teams that placed fourth or higher at the Minnesota RØKKR Challengers Open 2022. It will take place from May 5 to 8 and will be broadcasted live from the Call of Duty League YouTube channel.