Location of the Al-Said Shopping Center in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 brought an entirely new map and game mode for players to explore and search for the best loot possible. Al Mazrah, where DMZ is played, is brimming with important points of interest that could either host all-important weapons or deadly gunfights.

Not all points of the map are open upon the start of any given lobby, as many players may find various buildings locked. This does not mean that these points are inaccessible; only that players need to find a key in order to enter. This is the case for the Al Said Shopping Center found in DMZ.

Though entering the Al-Said Shopping Center in Warzone 2 requires some searching, it is certainly not impossible. This is everything you need to know to get into the Al Said Shopping Center.

How to access the Al Said Shopping Center in Warzone 2

In Warzone 2, the Al Said Shopping Center can be found at the Said Center point of interest in DMZ. Players will need to have the Al Said Shopping Center Key in order to open any of the doors to the building. As stated, the Shopping Center has various points of entry, but it is typically best to approach this point from the rear.

Screengrab via Activision

Various AI enemies will be seen around the parameter of the mall, but a mass of more opponents will be found inside once the doors are open. Most notably, players will encounter enemies with riot shields and trip wire scattered throughout the stronghold. Using tactical advantages such as Heartbeat Sensors will give players a better indication of how they want to proceed from room to room.

Around the Al Said Shopping Center, players will be rewarded with loot caches in the building and various stores. For a four man squad, these rewards will usually ensure that everyone is well equipped by the end of your time in the shopping center.

In the Al Said Shopping Center, there is also a relatively easy mission to complete called “Mall Rat.” This mission is for the White Lotus and requires players to eliminate 20 enemies and three operators inside the Al Said Shopping Center without being struck down.