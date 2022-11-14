Leaks suggest Modern Warfare 2 killcams are about to be customizable

Finally, we’ve done it: Memes have transcended social media platforms and finally made their way into the Call of Duty games. Modern Warfare 2 might just get customizable killcams in the near future so you can add insult to injury.

Killcams are a feature that shows your death after you’ve been absolutely wrecked by an opponent, and now they can leave an extra parting gift that’ll make you want to throw your controller across the room.

According to CoD leaker RalphsValve, in an upcoming update, you’ll “be able to… edit in Graphics, Messages, Audio, GIFS, and Templates” on your killcams.

Here’s the patent, licensed in concept for Call of Duty. pic.twitter.com/lp3CziFL2a — Ralph (@RalphsValve) November 13, 2022

This means you could meme on your opponents after you’ve stabbed them in the back. You’ll also have the fortune of selecting “between Play of the Game or a Final Kill” for the customizable killcam, meaning everyone will be able to belly-laugh at your jokes.

CoD has always had customization at the forefront of its gameplay.

Players can customize their weapons with different attachments and cosmetics, change up their playable characters, and mess around with different banners and logos.

Killcams are the only feature that hasn’t been dramatically changed since their arrival over a decade ago. Now you can look forward to tasteful comments popping up on your screen after your unfortunate demise in all the latest CoD titles.