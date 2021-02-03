League Play is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on Feb. 8

Treyarch confirmed today that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s highly anticipated competitive ranked mode, League Play, is coming on Feb. 8.

First introduced in Black Ops II, League Play has offered players the chance to rank up and show off their skills in highly competitive matches in ladder play.

League Play is coming to #BlackOpsColdWar on Monday, Feb. 8th!



Stay tuned for more details, and get ready to kick off the #CDL2021 season next week with Opening Weekend on Feb. 11th. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 3, 2021

Fans have been waiting for League Play in Black Ops Cold War since launch and the developer is making good on its promise to release the mode before season one ends later this month.

"Built on the foundations of Black Ops 4’s popular ladder system, Black Ops Cold War’s League Play will offer even more Ranks for competitive fans to climb during intense League Play Events," Treyarch said.

It sounds like the League Play system will include multiple tiers of ranks, like Gold and Diamond, on top of multiple levels per tier, as was the case in Black Ops 4. But the developer didn't have more to say on the subject in the new blog post.

Treyarch says it's putting "the finishing touches on our newest iteration of League Play," which is now just five days away, launching three days prior to the beginning of the Call of Duty League's 2021 season.