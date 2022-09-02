Latest Call of Duty: Warzone update nerfs controversial Serpentine perk

A new update just went live in Call of Duty: Warzone, bringing about a much-anticipated change to the Serpentine perk.

The perk, which reduces incoming damage by 20 percent while sprinting, now has been changed to only go into effect when players use Tactical Sprint, which has a cooldown and can only be used every so often.

🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live!



Adjustments to the "NOCLIP" Weapon Blueprint, Bug Fixes, and more!



The Season Five Patch Notes have been amended: https://t.co/hfGrySNedh pic.twitter.com/mdwZR5FOqZ — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) September 2, 2022

“We’ve updated Serpentine to now only be in effect during Tactical Sprint instead of regular Sprint,” Raven said. “We expect that this change, along with the existing hard counters that are available in ‘Frangible – Disabling’ and the VG Gunperk ‘Disable’ will result in both a more consistent engagement experience and encourage further exploration of weapon builds.”

The patch also included some bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements to the gas mask, and a tweak to the current ongoing heroes vs. villains mode Operation: Last Call.

Here’s the full list of patch notes from today’s small update.

Modes

Operation: Last Call adjustments

“This limited-time, Heroes-versus-Villains-themed Mode is currently live and available for all Players to experience until September 14th. We’ve made a couple of small adjustments that we think will help improve the experience.”

Event tokens now reward 200 points, up from 100 points This applies to Event tokens acquired in other Modes as well

Bombs and Defuse Kits have been reenabled in the Buy Station

Gameplay

Supply Box UAV Adjustment Removed Resurgence Supply Boxes from appearing on Supply Box UAV scans to focus the scan on the best Supply Boxes.



Quality of life

Gas Mask Adjustments Gas Masks will now appear in the first slot of the Quick Inventory Menu for easier access during engagements for players using the Manual Gas Mask toggle. Improved Manual Gas Mask text in the settings menu to better detail how players manually equip the Gas Mask.



Bug fixes

Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Caldera/Fortune’s Keep allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing the idle/unlooted sound effect of Event tokens to be louder than intended.

Fixed an issue with Operation: Last Call causing the incorrect victory banner to appear if a team wins during overtime.

Fixed an issue preventing Field Upgrades and Equipment from being destroyed when placed in lava.

Fixed an issue causing the Serpentine Perk icon to appear even if the Player was not under the effects of it.

Perks

Perk adjustments

Serpentine Serpentine is now only active while in Tactical Sprint.



“We’ve updated Serpentine to now only be in effect during Tactical Sprint instead of regular Sprint. We expect that this change, along with the existing hard counters that are available in ‘Frangible – Disabling’ and the VG Gunperk ‘Disable’ will result in both a more consistent engagement experience and encourage further exploration of weapon builds.”