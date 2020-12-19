Latest Call of Duty: Warzone patch addresses unlimited tactical equipment bug

Call of Duty: Warzone players have experienced several bugs in the last few months that impacted gameplay and made it tough to win against players using exploits. Raven Software released a patch today that addresses several of these issues and will help maintain the competitive integrity in Warzone.

A recent game-breaking bug allowed players to have unlimited tactical equipment such as Stim Shots or stun grenades for weeks. The glitch let cheaters spam stun grenades or survive in the gas indefinitely, making it challenging for regular players to win matches.

📄#Warzone weekend patch now live!



– Fixed issue that allowed player to use tactical items infinitely

– Speculative fix for players stuck when accessing loadout drops – if you still encounter this, let us know!

– Fixed issue that prevented Seasonal Challenge progression

… — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) December 19, 2020

Raven Software released a new patch that fixed the tactical item bug, among other problems. Some players reported being stuck after accessing loadout drops, which prevented them from helping their team for the remainder of the match. This issue should also be resolved with the latest patch, and Raven Software encouraged players to report the problem if they are still experiencing it.

Season Challenge progression should now track correctly, and players should be able to access Match Summary screens without issue. Another issue that prevented max Cold War level attachments from being equipped was also resolved, and the bug that displayed the “unlocks at random level “ message was addressed.

The integration of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone has introduced a lot of new content to the battle royale mode but also several bugs. Players were able to turn invisible by using the Attack Helicopters, which led to them being removed for the time being.

The latest patch is a welcome update to players and should improve the Warzone experience.