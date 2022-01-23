Los Angeles Thieves ruin OpTic Texas’ debut, headline 2022 CDL Kickoff Classic’s day 2 with 3-1 victory

The Los Angeles Thieves took down OpTic Texas 3-1 today to eliminate Scump and crew from the 2022 Call of Duty League Kickoff Classic. Just when it looked like the new-look OpTic would force a game five and have a chance at a reverse sweep, L.A. slammed the door and ruined OpTic’s preseason debut.

Bodies were flying in the final Hardpoint with the two teams trading blow after blow, looking to close the map out. Ultimately, Los Angeles won the war of attrition and the series.

“The team’s mindset has always been teamwork this year. Especially being out in L.A., we’re kind of at a disadvantage online,” Envoy said after the match. “It really takes that 100 percent of teamwork to win maps. Coming here to LAN, we’re doing a good job of translating and we’re just going to keep building on it.”

Envoy, who was a member of OpTic Chicago and Chicago Huntsmen the last two seasons, faced his former team for the first time today. While he didn’t have the best individual stats, posting a 0.71 K/D over the series’ four maps, his teammates had incredible performances.

“We just all know our role on the team. We know what it takes to get these wins in,” Envoy said of the rest of his squad. “I didn’t have the best series but my teammates came in clutch and we got the win.”

Both Kenny and Drazah had incredible series overall, posting 1.17 K/Ds, while Octane held a 1.03 K/D. Octane saved his best performance for the final map, producing a 29-23 statline in a 250-238 victory on Tuscan Hardpoint. With the win, L.A. move on and will face the Toronto Ultra tomorrow at 4:30pm CT.

Toronto picked up where they left off in 2021, taking care of business in four games against the Florida Mutineers earlier today. Each member of Toronto posted positive K/Ds over the series’ four maps, with Cammy and CleanX leading the way with 1.09 and 1.14 K/Ds, respectively. Insight, who had a strong rookie season in 2021, started off the series with a bang, going 23-17 in Toronto’s victory on Gavutu Hardpoint.

The New York Subliners won three straight maps en route to a convincing 3-0 victory over the Minnesota RØKKR. Despite being outslayed in the series by eight kills, the Subliners were in control the entire time. HyrDra, who posted a 1.17 K/D, saved his best for last, posting a 34-20 statline during the series’ final map, Tuscan Control, which was a 3-0 sweep for New York.

The action resumes at the Kickoff Classic tomorrow at 3pm CT when New York take on the Seattle Surge, who upset the Atlanta FaZe today.