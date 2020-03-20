Korean rating agency may have confirmed a remastered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most iconic titles in the Call of Duty series. Modern Warfare 2 received even more critical acclaim than its predecessor, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and was the second game to be set in a modern setting.

The campaign continued the enthralling story and featured iconic characters like Ghost, who was recently added to the latest Modern Warfare, and the multiplayer introduced iconic maps such as Rust and Terminal. Fans might be able to enjoy a remastered version of the game soon, according to a Korean rating agency. But a key part of the game might be missing.

The South Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee recently released a rating for a game titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered. This is good news for fans of the campaign, but it seems to imply that the multiplayer mode won’t be included.

Rumors of a campaign-only remaster have been around for a couple of years, so this rating could be for a standalone release of the MW2 campaign. Not all hope is lost for multiplayer fans, however.

A recent leak claimed that three new Call of Duty projects are in the works, including Modern Warfare 2 Remastered. The other two projects are reportedly Call of Duty 2020, which is likely the annual Call of Duty release, and an untitled free-to-play CoD game.

The free-to-play game might be a standalone version of Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer, which would allow players to enjoy the mode without having to download the campaign. This isn’t confirmed, however, so fans will have to wait to find out if there are any plans for a remastered version of MW2’s multiplayer—or any of these leaked titles—to be released.