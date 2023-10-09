JGOD explains why he’s ‘finally hopeful’ about the future of Warzone

With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, multiple changes will come to Warzone including a new map and feature updates. Creator JGOD was invited to a playtest and shared his impressions in the YouTube video on Oct. 7.

Fortunately, there weren’t that many issues with the game. Quite a few concerns were related to movement, like the delay after slide-canceling that other players noticed in multiplayer as well as the delay between proning and jumping.

Another con was the menus and how similar they are to MW2. The UI in the last game was the most outrageous thing I’ve ever seen and I’d hope that the new game would have major improvements. Then again, I’m not expecting much since MW3 was planned to be a DLC. The remaining complaints were about the supposed return of weapon tuning, clunky vehicles, and pricey loadouts.

It definitely seems that Warzone will be in a better state but some things that are still too early to judge according to JGOD. Pacing is made to create shorter matches, the perk system carries over from MW2 and one-shotting snipers are among those things.

My biggest concern is the perk system because it will not just be the old packages but also new perks and pieces of gear that replaced perks in MW3. At the moment, it sounds too confusing but we will have to wait and see how it plays out in the game.

As for the good things, one of the first ones was the map with barely any open areas where you are guaranteed to get shot. JGOD mentioned that it has a nice spread of buildings and feels like a mix of Verdansk and Al Mazrah.

Movement became faster with the return of slide-cancelling. You can slide and shoot while ADS without “feeling penalized if you need to slide.” The new tac-stance mechanic will definitely be beneficial in certain situations allowing you to have some accuracy in CQC if you have high zoom optic equipped.

An interesting feature is that your character will always have a pistol that you can’t use on command. You pull it out when underwater or on a ladder to address the issue of players with pistols using water to their advantage. Still feels a bit weird that we won’t be able to use it whenever we want though.

There were a few other notable improvements like the HUD, lowered visible recoil, and clearer hit markers, but overall, it seems that the movement meta will change quite a bit in the new Warzone which is something many players will be happy about.

About the author