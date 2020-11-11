Jack Link’s introduces cosmetic and double XP partnership with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Popular beef jerky brand Jack Link’s is teaming up with Activision and the Call of Duty franchise to bring fans exclusive items and double XP in Black Ops Cold War. Fans can get the codes for a Sasquatch-themed calling card, animated emblem, and weapon charm from special packs of Jack Link’s.

Call of Duty fans can purchase Black Ops Cold War-customized packs of Jack Link’s to receive redeemable double XP codes for Cold War. Players will randomly receive one of the exclusive in-game items after redeeming the code. Cold War weapons and loadouts will be available in Warzone when Cold War’s first season launches on Dec. 10, so fans can also use the exclusive items in Warzone at that time.

Image via Jack Link’s

Cold War-customized packs of Jack Link’s can be found in most retailers. Walmart, however, will feature specifically-made displays featuring the Cold War-customized packs.

Jack Link’s is already a partner of Team Envy’s Overwatch League and Call of Duty League teams, the Dallas Fuel and Dallas Empire, respectively. But this new collaboration marks the first time Jack Link’s has collaborated with a video game franchise.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released on Nov. 13. Starting on Dec. 10, Cold War will feature a synchronized progression system with Warzone and Modern Warfare. Fans can still use the double XP tokens to ease the grind during the preseason and unlock new Cold War weapons faster.