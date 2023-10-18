‘It’s not something I stand for’: CoD streamer Censor apologizes for using homophobic slur 

Call of Duty streamer Censor has publicly apologized after using a homophobic slur during a live stream on Oct. 16. The Boston Breach content creator insisted the offensive remark doesn’t represent who he is or what he believes, admitting his words were a serious mistake.

In a tense moment during a game of Modern Warfare 2, Censor lost his cool and hurled a homophobic insult at another player. His words, broadcasted live, didn’t go unnoticed. Viewers quickly picked up on the slur, sparking an instant wave of anger and disappointment.

Today, Censor addressed the incident, admitting he made a mistake by using a word he knows is wrong. He said he’s neither proud nor happy about the incident and is massively disappointed in himself because it’s not something he stands for or something he says in his private life.

I have to be honest with myself and say this now. If I was to wait, this wouldn’t feel right. If you understand I appreciate you, but if you don’t I understand too. Either way, I know this is the only way I want to move forward. pic.twitter.com/pBUJzVXdkn — Doug (@Censor) October 17, 2023

Yet, what worries him the most is the idea that viewers might see his mistake and think such language is acceptable. “That’s not okay because it’s just wrong,” he stated. “I need to take responsibility for my actions.”

Fans are split on Censor’s apology. Some are happy he apologized fast, but others didn’t like how he began the statement by saying the internet would make a big deal about it if he didn’t say anything, and it would be on his mind all night. A few even questioned if he really never uses that word off-camera, arguing it seemed like a word he knew well.

This situation shines a light on a bigger problem, too. Sure, games like MW2 can get intense and sometimes players might get under your skin, but that’s no excuse to use hurtful words, especially when you’re a streamer with viewers who look up to you. Censor holds himself accountable for that.

Boston Breach has yet to comment on the remark.

About the author