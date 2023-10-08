It only took Scump a few hours to get a nuke on Rust in the Modern Warfare 3 beta

The Call of Duty esports scene will never be able to replace Scump as an active star, but thankfully, he’s stuck around as a personality around the CoD League and still streams his gameplay on Twitch and uploads to YouTube.

Scump retired from competing earlier this year, but he doesn’t appear to be slowing down in-game any time soon. The 28-year-old has been going hard in the Modern Warfare 3 beta since it went live, and he likely ruined the Sunday afternoon for some unsuspecting players on PlayStation.

WORLD'S FIRST NUKE ON RUST!!! pic.twitter.com/n7lMD4rqnV — OpTic Scump (@scump) October 8, 2023

Just a couple hours after the beta opened up to all PlayStation players after only being available to those who pre-ordered or got a code, Scump had some players questioning their decision to spend their Sunday playing the game.

Assisted by former teammate and current CDL star Shotzzy, Scump jumped into the classic map Rust for a match not long after it was added to the beta as part of the update for the weekend. And he wreaked havoc.

Scump accumulated 30 weapon kills in a row to earn the MGB killstreak, better known as a nuke, to call it in and bomb the map, effectively ending the game as a win for his team.

This kind of thing should come as no surprise to anyone who knows of or has even heard the name Scump. The Ginga Ninja has been doing this to unsuspecting players in CoD titles basically since the franchise blew up in popularity in the 2000s.

Scump seems to be enjoying himself, and with gameplays like this one, you’d have to think at least some small part of him must be considering how it might feel to take the stage in a CDL match once more, especially considering this is already at least his second nuke in the beta.

But at the same time, he’s found just as much success hosting CDL watch parties and streaming his own gameplay online as he did as a pro. He currently has over 17,000 subscribers on Twitch.

MY FIRST NUKE OF MWIII 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/pU7jCIBsvn — OpTic Scump (@scump) October 6, 2023

The MW3 beta comes to PC and Xbox later this week on Oct. 12.

