If you’re a Call of Duty player and TikTok user, you’ve likely seen images and videos claiming that Keanu Reeves as John Wick is coming to Modern Warfare 3.

The John Wick movies are fantastic action films, featuring firearms fanatic Keanu Reeves as a hitman forced out of retirement. The Chad Stahelski-helmed films feature some of the best gun-centric action scenes in recent memory and are all-time favorites in the genre.

John Wick has already appeared in Fortnite as a playable character skin, so CoD fans are wondering when their time is next. John Wick and MW3 feel like a natural fit together, so it’s unsurprising that gamers everywhere are ready to shell out some money to equip the skin and dominate foes online as “Baba Yaga” himself

Here’s all the current information about John Wick in MW3.

Is John Wick in MW3?

Fortnite first, CoD next? Image via Epic Games

John Wick is currently not a playable operator in MW3, and there are no announced or unannounced plans to bring the character to the game as an operator bundle.

Sadly, this means any operator bundle image you’ve seen on TikTok, YouTube, or any other social media has either been faked or is simply a concept made by an artist who wants to see Wick come to MW3.

Unfortunately, some content creators will blatantly lie in their videos to try and generate clicks and views by saying things like John Wick has been confirmed or there’s an event that’s been data mined. As of January 2024, this is not the case at all.

When is John Wick coming to MW3?

Currently, there are no plans to bring John Wick to MW3. At least, there are no public plans. It’s always possible that John Wick could come to CoD in a future partnership between Activision and Lionsgate, the studio that brings the Wick films to life. But for now, nothing is official.

John Wick MW3 operator bundle concept

It’s a great idea. Image via @StephenSeanFord on Twitter/X

Several John Wick operator bundles have appeared online over recent years, including the one above by Stephen Sean Ford on Twitter/X.

Since CoD has already used the likenesses of real actors and characters in the past, such as those from The Boys or most recently the Dune actors Timothee Chalamet and Austin Butler, it’s very easy to imagine Keanu Reeves’ Wick in his black suit in-game.