Players understandably want to know if Call of Duty Mobile will still be available after Warzone Mobile goes live.

Looking back at CoD history, the previous title usually gets phased out once a new title launches the following year. CoD Mobile players feared that would also happen when Warzone Mobile goes live on March 21. In saying that, let’s look at what Activision decided to do with its two mobile titles.

Is Call of Duty Mobile shutting down?

CoD Mobile players have nothing to fear. Image via Activision

On March 12, TiMi Studio Group confirmed that CoD Mobile will not shut down when Warzone Mobile launches.

“Call of Duty®: Mobile will continue to get new content every season and there are no plans to change the breadth of content we bring to COD:M players,” the CoD Mobile devs said. “Stay tuned for more info on exciting new content we have coming this year.”

Initially, community members had doubts when they learned that Shoot House and Alcatraz were being removed from CoD Mobile because both maps would be in Warzone Mobile at launch. However that turned out not to be a pre-cursor to any shutdown, and the devs announced that both maps will be back in CoD Mobile “later this year.”

Players might also have questions about how two different mobile titles will be able to be supported at the same time. TiMi Studio Group is the lead developer for CoD Mobile, while Shanghai Studio, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Solid State Studios all work on Warzone Mobile. Both teams will be able to continue working separately on their own titles in collaboration with Activision.

Additionally, to clear up any confusion about conflicting content between CoD Mobile and Warzone Mobile, both titles have their own set of traditional multiplayer and battle royale maps. It’s unclear how long both titles will co-exist in the same ecosystem, but for at least the remainder of 2024, community members have nothing to fear.