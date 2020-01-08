Infinity Ward working “as fast as we humanly can” on new 6-vs-6 maps for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Since its launch more than two months ago, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare developer Infinity Ward has added three new six-vs-six maps, but the community has been asking for more.

Thankfully, IW is apparently listening and the team is working to add more to the game some time soon.

Infinity Ward art director Joel Emslie replied to one of many tweets at the game’s developers asking for more six-vs-six maps, and he says that the team is working on it.

“We completely hear you guys on this,” said Emslie. “Been working on it and continue. As fast as we humanly can.”

One of the main complaints about CoD: MW at launch was the game’s map pool. Many of the maps are larger than CoD fans are used to, and seem catered more towards 10-vs-10 or 20-vs-20 modes than the standard six-vs-six.

With the launch of content Season One in December, Infinity Ward added Crash, Vacant, and Shipment, which are classic maps built for six-vs-six. The fans want more, though, and the team knows it.

It’s unclear when new maps may be added to the game, but Season One ends around the end of January, so it’s possible that any new maps may not be released until Season Two or beyond.