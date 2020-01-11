Infinity Ward to donate all proceeds from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Outback pack to Australian wildfire relief

The Australian bushfires have burned over 25 million acres, killing more than half a billion animals and destroying over 2,000 homes. People from around the world have come together to provide relief for those affected, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players can now lend a hand by purchasing the Outback Relief bundle.

Infinity Ward announced today that all proceeds from Outback pack sales will go towards the relief effort, including the money from packs already purchased. The campaign will run until the end of the month and will include proceeds from all platforms.

The Outback bundle launched earlier in the month and received immediate attention from players who saw it as an opportunity to raise money for those affected by Australia’s wildfires. Activision took notice and followed through on the request which has been met with praise across social media.

The bundle is now called the Outback Relief bundle and can be purchased through the end of the month. Players will receive various cosmetic items upon purchase such as an operator skin, weapon camo, and Koala charm.

Other members of the gaming community have hosted charity streams to provide support for the fires, and other games may be following in Modern Warfare’s footsteps soon.

The Australian fires will have a lasting impact on the country. You can make a difference by purchasing the bundle or by donating directly to the Australian Red Cross and the NSW Rural Fire Service.