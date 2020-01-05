Infinity Ward says extra class slots “should” be coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare this month

If you’re a dedicated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare player, a lack of custom class options can really be a downer, but an answer to your prayers is coming soon.

Currently, the game only offers five custom class slots. Beyond that, there are some pre-made default classes, but you’re limited to just five of your own loadouts. Fortunately for fans of the game, Infinity Ward co-design director of multiplayer Joe Cecot says more class slots are coming this month.

Joe Cecot on Twitter @JarrydBarnesNBA Should launch in January. Don’t have an exact date 🙂

Cecot replied to a tweet asking about new class slots and when they’d be coming to the game, and he said that they “should launch in January” but the team hasn’t announced an exact date yet.

If you play multiple game modes in Call of Duty, you need lots of slots. Let’s say there’s one slot for Search and Destroy, another for run-and-gun objective modes, a sniper class, maybe a class for a weapon you’re leveling up, and a second option for any of the above. That doesn’t leave any room for experimenting.

It’s unclear how many slots will be added to the game, but an extra set of five is a safe bet and would be a late holiday gift for Call of Duty players everywhere.