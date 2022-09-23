This is the most modern Modern Warfare yet.

Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta has gone off without a hitch, with fans enjoying every second of quick-paced, killstreak-heavy gameplay that players have come to love over the franchise’s lifetime.

There’s always something that is slightly overpowered or doesn’t add to the overall gameplay experience that CoD fans enjoy, however.

That’s where new updates come in and spice up the meta, changing recoil patterns, grenade damage, perk changes, and even small map details that can change callouts.

The beta started Sept. 17 and has already seen updates that intend to quell any dramas regarding any overpowered weapons and annoying spots on maps.

What changes were in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Beta update?

Here’s a list of all the changes in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Beta Update:

Maps

Sariff Bay and Sa’id were added to the map pool.

Valderas Museum is back in the map pool following fixes to lighting

“Patched various geo on Farm 18, Breenburgh Hotel, and Mercado Las Almas”

Modes

While the game modes were fun and intense, there was a large-scale battle feeling missing from the title, that’s where a fan favorite game mode, Ground War, is back in action. A 32-vs-32 battle, featuring new vehicles and dynamic combat.

Invasion was added to the list of game modes. Two teams of 20 players and 20 AI on large maps fight it out with a wide selection of vehicles and fun to be had.

Third-person Moshpit is back once more for Weekend two.

Gameplay

Perks

The earning rates for perks will remain the same. As soon as all platforms are in the mix, their earn rates will increase significantly.

Audio

Footstep noise will be decreased at a further distance. Players will need to be closer to hear any footsteps.

The slide sounds have been mixed to “be more in-line with other movements.”

Ally’s footsteps have been softened compared to enemies, making it easier to hear enemies coming.

Adjustments to the mix of ambient sounds, again making footsteps less pronounced.

Weapon Changes

FTAC Recon

Reduced damage while in full-auto

Increased full-auto recoil

Minor headshot damage reduction

FSS Hurricane

Reduced damage at a distance

Lower headshot multiplier

Lachmann-556

Minor recoil increase

Minor headshot reduction

Minor hipfire spread increase

M4

Minor hipfire spread increase

M16

Minor hipfire spread increase

Kastov-74u

Minor hipfire spread increase

Lachmann Sub

Minimum damage reduction

Minor headshot damage reduction

Finally, here’s a list of all the weapons players can Gunsmith in the Modern Warfare 2 beta:

PSA! These are the weapons you can Gunsmith during the Beta:

• M4

• M16

• Lachmann-556

• FSS Hurricane

• Lachmann Sub

• Lachmann-762

• FTAC Recon

• LM-S

• RAPP H

• 556 Icarus — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) September 16, 2022

These weapons have remained the same since week one of the beta.