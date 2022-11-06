Infinity Ward reportedly hosting Call of Duty content creators to show off Warzone 2 and DMZ this week

With Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and its Escape from Tarkov-like DMZ mode still largely under wraps just 10 days from release, it looks like Infinity Ward will reveal more about both of them very soon.

The developer will be hosting “a select group of content creators” to stream a first look at DMZ and another look at Warzone 2 this week, according to ModernWarzone. Confirmed participants are not known at this time, but more should be announced within the next couple of days.

BREAKING: Infinity Ward is hosting another in person event this week where a select group of content creators will be streaming a first look at DMZ and another early look at Warzone 2. — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) November 6, 2022

ModernWarzone’s reporting of the matter holds some weight considering they were previously invited to Call of Duty Next in September, and they would likely be privy to this sort of information.

Warzone 2 was previously shown at CoD Next in a short gameplay exhibition, but much of the game has likely changed due to a variety of feedback from players and viewers alike. DMZ, meanwhile, has not yet been shown, but will be played on the same map as Warzone 2, Al Mazrah. It will be CoD’s first foray into the burgeoning extraction shooter genre.

Players have gotten a glimpse of the Al Mazrah map in Modern Warfare 2 already, with several Ground War and Invasion multiplayer maps taking place on smaller regions within the large battle royale location.

Nov. 16 is the day to be a CoD fan. Next Wednesday’s update will include Warzone 2, DMZ, and Season 01 of MW2 all at once.