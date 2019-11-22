Infinity Ward might have accidentally left an internal note in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s new patch notes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s 1.09 update hit all of the game’s platforms this morning. While the patch featured a number of needed bug fixes, the reception to the update has been lukewarm at best.

Specific requests from the community, like the reduction or removal of skill-based matchmaking. were nowhere to be found, leaving some players to wonder if Infinity Ward is listening at all.

Well, according to the Battle.net patch notes, the developer definitely hears the complaints. In what looks like an internal note that somehow was left in the patch notes possibly by accident, Infinity Ward directly acknowledges what the community wants in terms of the sound of footsteps in the game.

Screengrab via Charlie Intel

Underneath the note about footstep volume being “adjusted” yet again, a note in italics says that “this is a hot topic in the community, and this is not the change they were hoping to see. Our core players want to see footstep volume dramatically reduced.”

Footstep volume has been just one of many points of contention within the CoD community since Modern Warfare was released nearly one month ago. There have been a number of changes and adjustments made to footsteps, but as Infinity Ward said in the note, many players want volume reduced entirely or for there to be a change to how Dead Silence works as a field upgrade.

Regardless, it’s clear that Infinity Ward hears the community’s complaints. It’s another story entirely if those changes are implemented, however.