Infinity Ward finally re-enables Modern Warfare 2 attachment tuning following game-breaking bug

Infinity Ward re-enabled the attachment feature in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 earlier today after fixing the game-breaking bug following launch. “More details about this update in tomorrow’s blog post,” the developer said.

Players can now download a small patch (1.08) of 400 Mb that reinstates the feature with the bug fixed.

It took the developer four days to reinstate the feature into the game after a bug was discovered. It allowed players to tweak the stats of weapon attachments and it caused game crashes.

The attachment tuning feature has just been reenabled. More details about this update in tomorrow’s blog post 🫡 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 4, 2022

The game has seen a rocky launch thus far, with another game-breaking bug caused by pings. When a player pinged an enemy during the animation of their character’s death, it would stay for the rest of the game and allow enemies to discover their location at all times.

WALL HACK GLITCH: if you ping an enemy when you die they remain pinged for the entirety of the game, only works on one person, if you ping anything else it goes away. #MW2 pic.twitter.com/u58IFoxtgy — PANE (@techdeckin) October 28, 2022

Many players reported this issue, leading to a reaction from the developer. Infinity Ward also disabled this feature a few days ago, to curb “wallhack” issues and fix the ping system before reinstating it to the game.

The developer has yet to introduce pings to the game again, and it’s unclear when it will do so. The bug is stated as “fix in progress” on the game’s official Trello board.