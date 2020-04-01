Infinity Ward adds 24/7 Piccadilly playlist to Modern Warfare as an April Fools’ joke

You now have the option to experience this nightmare over and over again.

It’s safe to say that not all maps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are liked by the community. Some players miss the traditional three-lane layout that was common in most maps from previous titles, while others aren’t a fan of the large size of most of Modern Warfare’s multiplayer maps.

One map that’s almost universally disliked by the community is Piccadilly because of its large size and open layout. Infinity Ward decided to have some April Fools’ Day fun today by saying they added a 24/7 Shipment playlist but actually put in a 24/7 Piccadilly nightmare.

A new playlist called “I have trust issues” was added to Modern Warfare today, which already was a red flag for most players considering it’s April Fools’ Day. The description claims it’s a 24/7 Shipment playlist, which most players would love, but hints that it’s hiding something.

“Totally Shipment. Come on in. But just so you know, if you quit, there’s a penalty.”

Once players select the playlist and find a match, they’re greeted with the complete opposite of 24/7 Shipment: 24/7 Piccadilly. Piccadilly is notorious for its large size that caters to campers and slow players, which makes it a map that most people refuse to play. Infinity Ward is aware of this and decided to pull off a satisfying joke on their player base.

Fans of Piccadilly will be able to enjoy the map 24/7, while everyone else will continue to avoid it like the plague.