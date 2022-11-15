The worst possible thing about getting a new game is the ridiculously long download times before you can even hop into a server. Titles nowadays have hundreds of gigabytes of gameplay to download before you can even get to a loading screen.

Say no more to having to download games the second they release, as the Call of Duty devs have you covered. Warzone 2 is going to be pre-loaded onto certain accounts before its release on Nov. 16.

Fortunately, if you’ve already bought and downloaded Modern Warfare 2 you’ll be happy to know that Warzone 2 will be pre-loaded onto your account.

If you haven’t purchased Warzone 2, don’t fret. You’ll just have to download the game upon its release, which honestly, is a pain.

According to an Activision developer, “if you’ve purchased Modern Warfare II, you’ll already have Warzone 2 preloaded, look out for the Season 01 update before the launch on Wednesday.”

Activision confirmed on Steam that if you purchased Modern Warfare II, you already have Warzone 2 pre-loaded; you just have to wait for the Season 01 update to release (which should go live before Wednesday). pic.twitter.com/fiyM8pNQCr — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 14, 2022

“If you haven’t purchased Modern Warfare 2, you can grab the preload by clicking the preload button on the store page,” they added.

Look for any downloads in the Modern Warfare 2 launch pages before the Warzone 2 release date and you’ll likely be downloading the sequel to Activision’s ever-popular and constantly evolving Call of Duty battle royale.

Just start the download and go to sleep, then by the time you wake up, it’ll be ready for you to get sent to the Warzone gulag as soon as you spawn in.