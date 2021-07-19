How to watch Twitch Rivals’ $75,000 Call of Duty: Warzone Showdown

Twitch Rivals is back and hosting another series of Call of Duty: Warzone tournaments with some big $75,000 prize pools.

The tournament, one for EU and one for NA, will feature a private lobby where 49 teams of three will be facing off and fighting to be the final squad standing in the ever-shrinking circle. Teams will play five matches and the trio with the most points at the end of it all will take home the $15,000 grand prize.

Image via Twitch Rivals

The 49 teams are set to include some of the biggest and best Warzone players and streamers on Twitch. You can be sure that the lobby will be sweaty and the comms will be on high alert as the players team up to try to win some cash.

Here’s how and when to watch the tournament.

How to watch Twitch Rivals’ $75,000 Warzone Showdown

The EU event begins on July 20 at 9am CT. The NA event will take place on the same day at 4pm CT. All of the action can be found on the Twitch Rivals channel, where the show will be hosted and commentated.

With all of the competitors included being big Twitch streamers who play Warzone on a daily basis, all of their channels and perspectives can be found in the Call of Duty: Warzone directory on Twitch, where you can quickly and easily browse to choose who you want to watch.