How to watch the Twitch Rivals $25,000 Doritos Disruptor Call of Duty: Warzone tournament

FaZe Swagg is the latest content creator to team up with Twitch Rivals for its Doritos Disruptor series, once again dropping into matches in Call of Duty: Warzone for a $25,000 prize pool.

Forty-nine trios will drop into six private matches of Warzone in Verdansk today, all looking to take home the grand prize via placement and kill score. All of the action will take place over one day, so it’s sure to be an intense one.

The journey to Doritos Bowl begins.



Taking everything to Another Level with @Doritos Disruptor Series ft. @Swagg, powered by Twitch Rivals



Monday 10/4 at 12pm PT at https://t.co/NZ5Rdhk9dM and https://t.co/EoU79lVlVz pic.twitter.com/wOBIGgoh1M — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) October 1, 2021

The tournament will have some restrictions and rules in place to help keep the competition fun and fair. A few of them can be found below:

Ground loot and loadout limitations: No Riot shields No launchers (including Combat Bow and Crossbows) No shotguns No stoner 63 No Akimbo pistol No snipers Exceptions: HDR, AX-50, and the Tundra Ground loot snipers can be claimed until a loadout is hit No melee weapons Exceptions: Knife



Here’s how to tune in to the event, which features some of Warzone’s top talent like Swagg, Aydan, Wagnificent, IceManIsaac, and many more.

How to watch the $25,000 Doritos Disruptor Warzone tournament

The event begins on Monday, Oct. 4 at 2pm CT. The show will be broadcast on both the official Doritos Twitch channel and Swagg’s Twitch channel with hosts and fun galore.

After six rounds of competition in Verdansk private matches, one winner will be crowned and take home the $10,000 grand prize, which works out to $3,333.33 per player. That’s not bad for a Monday afternoon’s work.

The rest of the teams’ and players’ perspectives can be found by simply browsing the Warzone directory on Twitch. All of the top players will be live and showing off their POVs while they fight for the cash.