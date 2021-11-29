How to watch the Team Summertime $150,000 Call of Duty: Vanguard Prosim Invitational

Dr Disrespect, CouRage, and Nadeshot are among the captains.

OpTic Hitch and Team Summertime are back with BoomTV and a big-money tournament, this time in Call of Duty: Vanguard, in the $150,000 Prosim Invitational.

Eight high-profile team captains will draft squads to compete in Vanguard, featuring some of the best players, biggest names, and most entertaining streamers in the world of CoD or content creation in general.

🚨$150,000 TST PROSIM INVITATIONAL🚨



No one better than @hitchariide and Team Summertime to bring together some of the best in Call of Duty.



📋 8 teams

💰 $150,000

📅 11.30.21

🕛 12pm PT/3pm ET pic.twitter.com/eNq2SXQHYh — BoomTV (@boomtv) November 24, 2021

The team captains for the event are Dr Disrespect, DrLupo, CouRage, Nadeshot, HollyyLive, Symfuhny, NoisyButters, and Sallyisadog. Over four rounds, the captains will pick from a pool of 32 players in a draft on Nov. 29.

The pool of players includes pros and content creators alike, such as Scump, Dashy, Arcitys, Envoy, Methodz, Shotzzy, FormaL, Censor, Aydan, and even the members of Team Summertime themselves.

Here’s how to tune in for the show.

How to watch the Team Summertime $150,000 Vanguard Prosim Invitational

Image via @hitchariide

The tournament begins on Nov. 30 at 2pm CT. The main channel for the event will be OpTic Hitch’s Twitch stream. The majority of the rest of the competitors can be found within the Call of Duty: Vanguard directory on Twitch.

Some of the other players, and the biggest names like Dr Disrespect and DrLupo, will be found within the Vanguard page on YouTube Gaming. You can see who’s live and who has the most viewers under the “Live” section underneath the page’s header.

The format for the games will be announced closer to the event, including the details on the prosim ruleset.