How to watch Toronto Ultra’s Call of Duty: Warzone $100,000 Holiday Feast

With 2020 winding down, there’s still at least one more big Call of Duty: Warzone tournament to enjoy.

The Call of Duty League’s Toronto Ultra are putting on a big one with the $100K Payout Holiday Feast. With $100,000 on the line, someone’s stocking will be stuffed with some cash right before the holidays. And that’s way better than coal.

🎄 Toronto Ultra $100k Payout Holiday Feast 🎄



One of the BIGGEST @CallofDuty #Warzone tournaments of the year! @CODLeague pros & your favourite streamers are competing for $100,000 💰



📺 https://t.co/GUPPf0oaB8

📅 Dec 22nd @ 1 PM ET#SooUltra pic.twitter.com/Gj6BADzWKy — Toronto Ultra (@TorontoUltra) December 15, 2020

Toronto is promising that CDL pros and top streamers will be participating, so the list of competitors is likely to be a who’s who of amazing Call of Duty talent.

Here’s how to tune into the event.

How to watch Toronto Ultra $100K Payout Holiday Feast

The Toronto Ultra $100K Payout Holiday Feast begins on Dec. 22 at 12pm CT.

The event will be livestreamed on Call of Duty’s Twitch channel and the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel. The main channels will have gameplay casted by the CDL’s Maven and Merk.

Players will also be streaming their own perspectives on their channels—and most, if not all of them, can be found in the Warzone Twitch directory.