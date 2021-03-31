How to watch the Guerrillas Gulag $25,000 Call of Duty: Warzone tournament

The middle of the week can get you down. That’s why it’s important to take your hump day and get through it with some high-octane Call of Duty: Warzone action.

The Call of Duty League's Los Angeles Guerrillas is hosting a $25,000 Warzone tournament to end the month of March. The Guerrillas Gulag will feature some top Call of Duty talent all facing off for some decent cash.

The final 6 captains are ready for their shot at the $25K Prize Pool.



Who's going to win it all?



📆: TOMORROW, 3/31

🕙: 10:00 AM PST

📺: https://t.co/WKHscpIXvg#LightsOut pic.twitter.com/jRMJwVw9bA — Los Angeles Guerrillas (@LAGuerrillas) March 30, 2021

Big-time Warzone talent will be on display this afternoon when teams queue up for matches in Trios. The list of competitors includes:

TeePee

Tommey

HusKerrs

Aydan

Silly

NuFo

Bloo

JaredFPS

ZLaner

ItsWarsZ

AEW wrestler Miro

Swagg

BobbyPoff

and more

Here's how and when to tune in to watch the battles.

How to watch Guerrillas Gulag $25,000 Warzone tournament

The event will be broadcast and commentated on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel at 12pm CT on March 31. It will feature teams of three trying to get the most kills and highest placements in public matches.

The rest of the perspectives of the participating players can be found in the Call of Duty: Warzone directory on Twitch, so viewers can bounce around to follow the most hype action at any given time.

