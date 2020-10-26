How to watch the Florida Mutineers’ $25,000 Warzone duos Pro-Am tournament finals

Some cheese is on the line in the latest battle royale tourney.

The latest Call of Duty: Warzone tournament features a $25,000 prize pool and it’s being run by a Call of Duty League team.

The tournament is being hosted by the CDL’s Florida Mutineers, along with Cox Communications and their “patented technology” called Elite Gamer.

Image via @Mutineers

After three weeks of qualifiers, aspiring pros have been battling it out and have locked in their spots in the tournament, which will also feature a number of professional players and streamers.

With $25,000 on the line, the stakes will be high and the landing zones in Verdansk will be sweatier than ever. Here’s how to tune in and watch the event.

How to watch the Mutineers’ $25,000 Warzone duos Pro-Am tournament

The event can be watched on the Florida Mutineers’ Twitch channel on Oct. 27. The rest of the streams will be available to be found in the CoD: Modern Warfare directory on Twitch. The exact start time of the event hasn’t been announced yet.

Streamers like Symfuhny, Aydan, and Tommey are just some of the confirmed competitors. Anyone who’s streaming their participation can be found in the directory with something about the tournament in their stream title.

The bracket and more information for the event can be found here.